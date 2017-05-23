Copperas Cove ISD starts Battle of the Books club

Students at Williams/Ledger Elementary school have a new club called the Battle of the Books.

The club was sponsored by a team of teachers. The school received a CCISD Education Foundation grant to start a new club to focus on reading.

The grant consists of $3,130 programming materials, 120 books, prizes and club t-shirts.

Students from grades 3-5 read as many books as as possible from a list of 30 books. Club meetings consist of book talks and creating teams.

School battles were held mid-May, with four teams battling each other, and the top three teams then battled the top team from each of those battles facing off.

The champions of the battle was the team Book Bosses.

