Lampasas police will increase traffic enforcement on Highway 281

The Lampasas Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement on South Highway 281 from Ohnmeiss to the Lampasas city limits.

Lampasas City Council, along with citizens, met with a TxDOT representative on May 22, 2017 regarding the increase of accidents in that area.

In the meeting, they discussed how to reduce accidents and the need for more traffic enforcement in the area.

A TxDOT Representative agreed to request a traffic survey to determine if the speed limit in this area can be reduced.

Speed limits on Texas highways are set by the 85th percentile speed.

Once the study is completed, speed limit signs will be posted along the roadway to alert drivers of the maximum legal speed for that section of roadway.

