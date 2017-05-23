Killeen ISD will be streaming the 2017 graduation ceremonies

Killeen Independent School District will be streaming the 2017 graduation ceremonies.

The graduating ceremonies will take place at the Bell County Expo Center.

The ceremonies will be broadcasted in 10 different places around the world - such as Kuwait, Korea, Afghanistan, Germany, Iraq and Guam.

Approximately, 21 students are participating in the GradCast this year.

The GradCast can be viewed on www.GradCast.org

The webcast will begin at each school's designated graduation time:

Copperas Cove High School will have their ceremony Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Killeen High School will be Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m.

Ellison High School will be also on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Harker Heights High School will be on Sunday May 28 at 2 p.m.

Shoemaker High School will be also Sunday at 7 p.m.

Belton New Tech will be Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

Belton High School will be also on that same day at 7 p.m.

Temple High School will be on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.