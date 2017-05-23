Three CTX firefighters to play in fallen firefighter funeral

Three Waco firefighters from the Waco Honor Guard Pipes and Drums corps will be playing at the funeral of a San Antonio firefighter who died in the line of duty last week.

Scott Deem, a six-year-department veteran died after a fire swept through a shopping mall last Thursday.

Jeremy Downs, Wade Kaminski and Dean Cummings from the Waco Pipes and Drums corps will be representing the City of Waco during the funeral. It will be the first time Cummings will play at a funeral.

