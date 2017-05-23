Temple Park’s Foundation's Movies in the Park kicks off in May

On May 27 at Miller Park, the Temple Park’s Foundation's Movies in the Park kicks off at sundown featuring the animated film Moana.

The event is sponsored by McLane Children’s Scott & White in Temple. The screen and presentation of the movie are provided by the Grand Avenue Theater.

Pre-movie activities will start at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and snacks.

The Summer in the Park series will conclude on June 17th. Visit the website at templeparks.com for more information about the 2017 summer series.

