Killeen police needs help identifying a male suspect

Killeen police are asking for the community's help in finding a male suspect.

Ofelia Miramontez with Killeen police said they received information of a debit card abuse on May 1. The victim told officers that an unknown person had used her debit card without permission.

The purchase was made at the Wal-Mart located at the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.

If anyone has any information about this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 526- 8477. All information is confidential and you can remain anonymous.

If your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect, you can receive up to a $1,000 reward.

