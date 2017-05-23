Kylie Capps joined the First Alert 25 Weather Team in May of 2017. Raised in North Texas, Kylie is excited to begin her journey as a Meteorologist in her home state. You can wake up with Kylie’s forecasts beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Good Morning Texas every Saturday and Sunday.

Kylie was born in San Diego, California and moved to Flower Mound, Texas at the age of 3. When Kylie was in fourth grade, she told her family that she was going to attend The University of Oklahoma and major in Meteorology. In 2013, Kylie began school at OU and graduated in May of 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and minors in both Mathematics and Broadcast Meteorology. During her time at OU, she interned with NewsOn6 KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma and News9 KWTV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She also was a lead forecaster and on-air talent for OU’s student produced, live newscast, OU Nightly. Kylie is currently a member of the American Meteorological Society.

When Kylie isn’t forecasting, she enjoys spending time with her family, exploring running trails around Waco, keeping up with NCAA football and finding the best ice cream shops in town. An avid Dr. Pepper lover, Kylie is excited to live only a few miles from the Dr. Pepper museum located in Waco. You can follow Kylie on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email her at kcapps@kxxv.com.