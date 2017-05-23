Two suspects plead guilty in aggravated robbery that left 2 dead

The McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said that two people have plead guilty in a aggravated robbery that happened in 2015.

Cierra Barber was sentenced to 30 years at TDCJ, and Garrett Gage was sentenced to 40 years at TDCJ. Gage was 17 years old at the time of the robbery.

Barber was in charge of the getaway vehicle, and Gage broke into the home.

Waco police said the robbery happened in Feb. 3, 2015.

Police said Gage and another suspect,19-year old Keith McClure, forced their way into a home into the 1900 block of South 16th St. and tried to rob 8 people in a apartment.

They said the homeowner grabbed a rifle and shot at the suspects. The homeowner accidentally shot one of the residents, 20-year-old Braeden Freeman. Freeman was later pronounced dead.

The suspects fled after the gunfire, but McClure collapsed in the parking lot of the apartment complex. McClure was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gage was shot in the leg and was found several blocks away and arrested.

