Road to be closed in Belton for a new waterline - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Road to be closed in Belton for a new waterline

Road Closures in Belton Road Closures in Belton
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The avenue of West Martin Luther King Jr. between North Main and North Pearl Streets will be closed until Friday, May 26, according to Paul Romer, the public information officer of Belton.

A new waterline is being installed across West Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

North Main and North Pearl Streets will remain open at all times.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly