Train hits car stuck on tracks in Bryan

No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.

Bryan police say the driver of a Chevy Captiva 4 door SUV stopped on the tracks with a flat tire near the 100 block of W. 32rd St.

Around 12:30 a.m., a train hit the SUV and dragged it for about 20 feet down the tracks.

No one was in the vehicle, and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.