Baylor Baseball's Langeliers Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second straight week, the league office announced Monday.

The Keller, Texas native is the first Baylor freshman to garner the rookie honor twice in a season and is the first two receive a Big 12 weekly accolade in back-to-back weeks since Josh Ludy on April 16 and April 23 in 2012.

In three games, Langeliers hit .571 (8-for-14) with six runs, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI. He set the Baylor record for most homers hit by a freshman catcher and is one homer shy of tying the all-time Baylor freshman homer record. He now has 10 homers and joined Aaron Dodson to mark Baylor's first two players with 10 or more homers in the same season since 2010 (Max Muncy (11), Logan Vick (10)).

Against Kansas State on Thursday he had three runs, four hits, two doubles, one triple, one walk and three RBI. Against KSU on Friday in game one, he had two runs, two hits, two homers, one walk and two RBI. Against KSU on Friday in game two, he had one run and a double.

