Baylor Men's Tennis Signs Slovenian Star Lah

Baylor men's tennis head coach Matt Knoll announced the signing of Sven Lah (Ptuj, Slovenia) to a National Letter of Intent Monday.

"The first time I saw Sven play I knew he was a guy I wanted at Baylor,” Knoll said. “He has great balance and a complete all-around game. His doubles skills are highly developed for a young player. He’ll have an immediate positive impact for our team and will play a big role in our future success.”

In his tennis career, Lah has been ranked as high as No. 74 in the ITF World Junior rankings and achieved an ATP rank of No. 1517. Lah was also a Junior National Singles and Doubles champion in his native Slovenia. He plans to major in business.

Lah is the third signee for the 2017 class, joining Akos Kotorman and Roy Smith.

The trio will enter a BU program that has won 13 Big 12 Conference regular season titles and eight tournament crowns over the 21-year history of the league. Under head coach Matt Knoll’s guidance, Baylor has become one of the nation's most successful collegiate men's tennis teams over the past 14 seasons (2002-16). During that span, the Bears have reached the NCAA Championship semifinals five times, winning the national championship in 2004, and reaching at least the round of 16 in 14 of those 15 years.