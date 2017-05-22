Boil water notice from Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation

A break in the main water line on Old Troy Road required the Elm Creek Water Supply Corporation to issue a boil water notice to customers in the area of Lamotte Drive and Old Troy Road, South of West Big Elm to Old Highway 81.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of the harmful bacteria.

Bottled water may also be purchased and used, instead of boiling. Once the water is brought to a boil, let boil for two minutes.

Officials will notify customers when it is safe to consume water again. Contact the Elm Creek Water Supply Office at (254)853-3838 for any questions.

