Waco Regional Airport will conduct tri-annual emergency response exercise

On May 24, the Waco Regional Airport will conduct a live emergency response exercise at 11:15 a.m. to test the emergency response system and procedures.

Waco Fire and Police departments will be involved, and members of the media will be restricted from the controlled tarmac and simulated crash scene.

The Waco Regional Airport does not expect the event to impact air travel and is expected to last approximately 3-4 hours.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.