Fort Hood updates visiting hours over Memorial Day weekend

Families who have relatives buried in cemeteries within Fort Hood’s live-fire training areas over Memorial Day weekend have updated visiting hours.

On May 28, visitors are welcome between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Guides will be available for assistance.

Roads that can be used for access are East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road. For access to the live-fire area, visitors must call range operations at (254) 287-3130/3321.

