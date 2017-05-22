KISD mother is outraged after her child comes home with neck bur - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

KISD mother is outraged after her child comes home with neck burn

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A Peebles Elementary mother is looking to take legal repercussions after her son suffered an injury to his neck at school.

Tshambe Christian has a 5-year-old in Kindergarten who came home with a burn on his neck. Christian said after approaching the school about the matter she was outraged when they knew nothing about what happened to her son.

Christian says on May 15, her son, Tjauren Johnson, jumped from a swing set and got his lanyard caught on the chain.

The lanyard was choking Johnson and caused a burn on his neck before breaking.

News Channel 25 reached out to Killeen ISD about the incident who said in a statement:

"All  reports  involving  the  safety  of  students  are  taken  very  seriously.    An  investigation  ensued  immediately  after  these  allegations  were  reported  to  campus  administration.    Campus  administration  determined  the  staff  members  were  not  made  aware  of  the  student’s  injuries  at  the  time  of  the  incident.    Injuries  the  student  suffered  during  the  playground  incident  were  not  discovered  until  the  end  of  the  day,  and  appropriate  safety  measures  were  taken  by  campus  administrators  once  they  were  notified  about  the  injuries."

