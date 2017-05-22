KISD mother is outraged after her child comes home with neck burn

A Peebles Elementary mother is looking to take legal repercussions after her son suffered an injury to his neck at school.

Tshambe Christian has a 5-year-old in Kindergarten who came home with a burn on his neck. Christian said after approaching the school about the matter she was outraged when they knew nothing about what happened to her son.

Christian says on May 15, her son, Tjauren Johnson, jumped from a swing set and got his lanyard caught on the chain.

The lanyard was choking Johnson and caused a burn on his neck before breaking.

News Channel 25 reached out to Killeen ISD about the incident who said in a statement:

"All reports involving the safety of students are taken very seriously. An investigation ensued immediately after these allegations were reported to campus administration. Campus administration determined the staff members were not made aware of the student’s injuries at the time of the incident. Injuries the student suffered during the playground incident were not discovered until the end of the day, and appropriate safety measures were taken by campus administrators once they were notified about the injuries."

