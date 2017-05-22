Police investigating shooting that initiated lockdowns at 2 elementary schools

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Lafayette Apartments. The shooting put two nearby schools on lockdown.

Police said they also found a wrecked vehicle on the 1600 block of N. 25th that struck a utility pole. Police believe that vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Officers have located a man who they thought was involved in the shooting and detained him, but have since let him go.

There is a Chevy Malibu in the parking lot at the apartment complex that was hit by bullets. Police found several shell casings in the parking lot.

Police do not believe anyone was hit in the parking lot, and they believe multiple people were involved.

The schools that were put on lockdown were Providence Heights Elementary and Dean Highlands Elementary. The lockdown was lifted by police after 30 minutes.

The area was shutdown, but is now open.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.