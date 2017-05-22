22-year-old dies after crashing into tree in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a fatal crash on 16th St. that happened on Sunday morning.

Police said 22-year-old Carlos Meza-Suarez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The silver Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree.

They said the preliminary investigation showed that Meza-Suarez was travelling southbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle hit a dip, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. He hit a large tree on the right side of the Corolla.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.