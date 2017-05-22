Police arrest 10 suspects in prostitution sting

The Killeen Police Department said they have arrested 10 suspects in a prostitution operation.

Police said detectives conducted the operation after receiving numerous complaints about human trafficking and the promotion of prostitution on internet sites.

Officer posted ads on different websites, and 10 people contacted officers and made agreements to exchange money for sex.

Seven suspects were arrested for prostitution related offenses, and three suspects were arrested for possessions of a controlled substance.

The Killeen Police Department will continue to conduct follow up investigations and refer cases to the Bell County District and County Attorney’s offices.

