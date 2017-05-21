New resource center aims to strengthen Waco community

The new Neighborhood Lights Community Resource Center is now open for services in Waco.

The non-profit opened its doors at 1207 League Street over the weekend.

Community leaders said the center will offer a variety of services to the local community. CEO and executive director of the resource center Demetrius Waples said the center is a great place to start helping people.

“I feel the Neighborhood Lights Community Center will provide the necessary resources to keep these kids from a lot,” Waples said.

One of the programs the center will be offering is geared toward helping students in the third to eighth grade learn and grow into productive young adults. Waples said it’s important to show youth that they matter before it’s too late.

“I spent 17 years in the juvenile justice system and I’m telling you we have too many kids getting locked up and getting records and getting felonies by the time they’re 18 years old,” Waples said in reference to kids who face hardships in areas that lack opportunity. “There’s nothing left for them to do.”

The new resource center aims to combat this by providing youth with educational instruction, technology access, and tutoring. Waples said the center is in the process of collaborating with Baylor University on implementing a tutoring program.

“We can teach these kids from third to eighth grade the positive things in life and how to be positive people in the community,” he said.

In addition to helping children become productive citizens, Neighborhood Lights said it offers resources for senior citizens and the homeless.

“We’re not only covering juveniles,” Waples said. “We have resources for people wanting to do typing or to fax something. We also give away home commodities for those who don’t have anything.”

The center also plans to administer help to the homeless by providing interview training and job assistance.

“It’s worth putting in to give back to the community,” Waples said.

He also said that volunteers who are open to spend time strengthening the community can do so by reaching out and passing a background check. Waples also said donations are welcome and are tax deductible as well.

For more information about the Neighborhood Lights Community Resource Center, you can call 254-523-1045.

