Severe thunderstorm warning for McLennan County canceled, strong storms remain

The National Weather Service has canceled a severe thunderstorm warning for McLennan County but strong storms remain. 

The First Alert 25 Weather Team reports parts of McLennan County could see hail of 2-3 inches in diameter.

