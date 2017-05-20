UPDATE: Special 'Promposal' teens shine at prom

A special story about two special students you saw only on News Channel 25 came to a magical and inspiring end Saturday night.

Jacoby Burks, who is usually confined to a wheelchair, used his walker to make the grandest of entrances from a limo for prom at Midway High School.

He asked Kristin Lookingill to prom in March using a speaking device because he can't talk on his own. She, of course, said yes.

They looked smashing in their tux and dress from Prom Guy and Prom Girl. The two companies sent and paid for their prom attire after seeing News Channel 25's story on the special promposal.

Jacoby has cerebral palsy and Kristin has brain damage and seizures. Both of their parents said prom was a moment they thought they would never experience with Jacoby and Kristin, so they said they were extremely grateful for the moment.

