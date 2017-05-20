Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play vs. Missouri on Tuesday

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent. Texas A&M is looking to defend their 2016 SEC Tournament title.



The Aggies and Tigers are the second game slated for Tuesday’s action at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the day’s initial contest between No. 6 seed Vanderbilt and No. 11 seed South Carolina which begins at 9:30 a.m.



Tuesday’s action is an elimination round with the winners advancing to a double-elimination portion that begins Wednesday. The winner of the Texas A&M-Missouri contest faces No. 2-seed LSU in Wednesday’s second game.



In their regular-season series, Texas A&M swept Missouri by a combined tally of 25-4 in Columbia.

Texas A&M entered the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed in both 2015 and 2016. The Aggies were seeded No. 9 in 2013 and No. 10 in 2014.

The Aggies are 1-1 in SEC Tournament first round games. In 2013, the Maroon and White toppled Florida, 6-3, behind a complete-game effort on the mound by Daniel Mengden and four RBI by Hunter Melton. In 2014, Texas A&M lost a 4-0 decision against Arkansas.

All of the games will be televised nationally. The championship game will air on ESPNU at 3:30 pm on Sunday, May 28. All other games will be televised on SEC Network.



2017 SEC Baseball Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 23-28

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 9:30 a.m. #6 Vanderbilt vs. #11 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 2 TBD #7 Texas A&M vs. #10 Missouri [SEC Network]

Game 3 4:30 p.m. #8 Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Game 4 TBD #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Georgia [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5 9:30 a.m. #3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 TBD #2 LSU vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 4:30 p.m. #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 TBD #4 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25

Game 9 9:30 a.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 TBD Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 TBD Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26

Game 13 3:00 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 Noon Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 TBD Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28

Game 17 2 p.m. Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]