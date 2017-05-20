Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play vs. Missouri on Tuesday

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies wrapped up the regular season with an 8-0 loss to the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Saturday afternoon.More >>
No. 15-seeded Baylor softball (45-12) punched its ticket into the NCAA Waco Regional final, knocking off the 12th-ranked James Madison Dukes (51-7) on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.More >>
Of the 10 horses in the Preakness, half were not in the Kentucky Derby, putting all on eyes the two frontrunners, but Always Dreaming faded in the second half of the race and Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire just before the wire to take the win.More >>
