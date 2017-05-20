Father, 11-year-old daughter drown in Lake Whitney

A father and his 11-year-old daughter drowned in Lake Whitney Saturday, according to authorities.

The drownings happened just after 11:30 a.m., according to Morgan's Point's Police Chief Fred Churchill and the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said that the father and daughter went out to the lake for a swim when the child went under and did not resurface. Authorities said the father tried to rescue the child but did not resurface either.

Divers from Morgan's Point are assisting Hill County in recovering the bodies.

Texas Game Wardens, Hill County Sheriff's Office, and Morgan's Point Resort Police are all assisting in the search.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time.

