Bodies of father and daughter drowning victims recovered from Lake Whitney

Search crews have recovered the body of a man and his daughter who drowned in Lake Whitney Saturday.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the body was recovered and the man pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace at 10:54 a.m Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the father was identified as Benjamin Nzavi of Hill County.

Nzavi and his 11-year-old daughter drowned in Lake Whitney Saturday, according to authorities.

The drownings happened just after 11:30 a.m., according to Morgan's Point's Police Chief Fred Churchill and the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said Nzavi and daughter went out to the lake for a swim when the child went under and did not resurface. Authorities said Nzavi tried to rescue the child but did not resurface either.

Divers from Morgan's Point assisted Hill County in recovering the bodies.

Texas Game Wardens, Hill County Sheriff's Office, and Morgan's Point Resort Police are all assisting in the search.

