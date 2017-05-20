Investigation underway after 5-year-old drowns in apartment comp - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Investigation underway after 5-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A 5-year-old drowning victim was unable to be revived Friday evening. 

According to Temple Police, the incident happened at 9:14 p.m. at The Retreat at Western Hills Apartment located at 601 Twin Oaks Drive. 

A witness told News Channel 25 that the incident occurred at the apartment complex pool. 

When first responders arrived, the 5-year-old was unresponsive and unable to be revived. 

The police are investigating the incident. 

