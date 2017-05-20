Investigation underway after 5-year-old drowns in apartment complex pool

A 5-year-old drowning victim was unable to be revived Friday evening.

According to Temple Police, the incident happened at 9:14 p.m. at The Retreat at Western Hills Apartment located at 601 Twin Oaks Drive.

A witness told News Channel 25 that the incident occurred at the apartment complex pool.

When first responders arrived, the 5-year-old was unresponsive and unable to be revived.

The police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.