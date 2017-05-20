Officials: Barricaded situation determined a murder-suicide

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is now saying that the barricaded person situation off of I-35 was a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara told News Channel 25 that a man and woman were found dead inside of a home just off I-35 near Bruceville-Eddy.

Police reported to the area on a shots fired call around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McClain believe the man may have been the one to pull the trigger.

Police said there were children inside of the home, but were unharmed.

A deputy said there is a scene near the southbound I-35 access road by Woodlawn Road.

Drivers are not being let through and are either being turned around or diverted back on I-35.

No further information was available.

