Group promotes buying historic buildings in Waco

City Center Waco is looking for people to buy historic buildings downtown.

Organizers hosted their Imagine the Possibilities tour Friday night.

They invited realtors and business owners to tour six historical buildings that could be available for sale.

City Center teamed up with Texas Historical Commission and Texas Main street to create a list of available properties for buyers.

Organizers said it's all a part of the effort to make Downtown Waco a better place to be.

"Putting more life into these old buildings puts life in our city. People want to live work and play downtown and those things have to happen with businesses coming back into downtown and creating, continuing that synergy that we have," said Andrea Barefield with City Center Waco.

For a full list of historical buildings available for sale in Waco and across Texas, go to you the Downtown Texas website.

