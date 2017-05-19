Baylor Baseball Drops Game One of DH vs. KSU - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Drops Game One of DH vs. KSU

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor baseball dropped a 10-8 game to Kansas State in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (34-18, 12-11) were unable to hang onto a 7-4 lead through six innings as the Wildcats (28-26, 7-16) rallied.

KSU took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and made it 3-0 with a run in the fourth. However, the Bears battled back with a five-run fourth. Shea Langeliers hit a leadoff home run, Aaron Dodson had a sacrifice fly, Davis Wendzel hit an RBI single and T.J. Raguse roped a two-run single for a 5-3 lead.

Langeliers led off the fifth inning with another homer, but Kansas State answered with a solo shot of its own in the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, Raguse got the run back with an RBI single.

However, the Wildcats scored three in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth to comeback, despite Josh Bissonette’s RBI double in the seventh.

KSU reliever Jordan Floyd (2-3) earned the win in relief, giving up a run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings. BU reliever Drew Robertson (2-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit and walk in 0.2 innings.

NOTES

*Baylor has won 15 of its last 21 games, 10 of its last 12 and its seven-game winning streak ended after going through a stretch of losing eight of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has hit 33 home runs in its last 25 games after hitting 14 homers in its first 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 47 home runs this season through 52 games, which are 13 more than its season output of 34 in 53 games in 2016. BU has 40 or more homers for the first time since 2012 (46) and 45 or more for the first time since 2010 (57).

*Baylor has two players with 10 or more home runs (Shea Langeliers (10), Aaron Dodson (10)) for the first time since 2010 (Max Muncy (11), Logan Vick (10)).

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (19-10 in 2017) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 416-192 all-time at the park.

*Baylor leads the all-time series vs. Kansas State 45-26 and 27-7 in Waco.

*Freshman catcher Shea Langeliers has a season-high 14-game on-base streak and season-high nine-game hitting streak as he registered his team-high-tying 17th multi-hit game and team-high 12th multi-RBI game. He had his second two-homer game of the season for his ninth and 10th shots of the season, and now has the most homers in a season by a Baylor freshman catcher.

*Junior left fielder Kameron Esthay has a 10-game on-base streak.

*Senior designated hitter Matt Menard has an eight-game hitting streak as he registered his team-high-tying 17th multi-hit game.

*Sophomore center fielder Richard Cunningham has a seven-game hitting streak.

*Sophomore infielder Josh Bissonette has a four-game hitting streak as he notched his 15th multi-hit game.

*Junior JUCO infielder Tucker Cascadden has a four-game hitting streak.

*Freshman third baseman Davis Wendzel has a three-game on-base streak as he had his seventh multi-hit game.

*Sophomore left fielder T.J. Raguse has a three-game hitting streak as he posted his 13th multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI game with a career-high-tying three RBI.

*Junior RHP Troy Montemayor has a career high 11-appearance scoreless streak -- he's allowed five hits (two in last nine outings and 9.0 innings) and four walks with 10 strikeouts in 11.0 innings during the streak.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – The amount of pitchers, four by each team, that gave up a run in the game – Baylor’s Troy Montemayor was the only one who didn’t allow a run.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor finishes its three-game series at home against Kansas State with a 6:45 p.m. CT rubber match to complete Friday’s doubleheader.

