Baylor Baseball Notches Nine-Run Comeback Win vs. KSU

Baylor baseball pulled off an impressive nine-run comeback in a 21-13 win over Kansas State in the series opener on Thursday evening at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (34-17, 12-10) used 23 hits and a seven-run fifth inning to stun the Wildcats (27-26, 6-16).

The game started off well for Baylor as Shea Langeliers answered a KSU solo home run in the first with a two-out RBI double, and then a two-run single by Tucker Cascadden in the second gave the Bears a 3-1 lead.

But the Wildcats turned in a ferocious third inning, scoring 11 runs on 10 hits and two walks, to grab a 12-3 lead.

The Bears immediately chipped away at the lead. In the third, Richard Cunningham led off with a solo homer, Shea Langeliers tripled and Kameron Esthay scored him on a sacrifice fly. Aaron Dodson singled with two outs and then scored on a two-run homer by Davis Wendzel to cut the deficit to 12-7.

In the fourth, BU scored again using a T.J. Raguse walk, Langeliers single and Esthay RBI single.

Trailing 12-8 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Bears erupted for seven runs to take a 15-12 lead. Runs scored on a Dodson solo homer, Raguse two-run single, wild pitch, Langeliers two-run double and Dodson RBI single.

BU wasn’t done scoring, though. Esthay launched a solo homer in the seventh. Then in the eighth, the Bears had a wild pitch score another run, two-run single by Cameron Miller and two-run single by Josh Bissonette.

Kansas State had a solo homer in the ninth but was unable to mount a rally.

Baylor reliever Alex Phillips (4-2) grabbed the win, giving up three runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts in three innings. KSU reliever Nick Jones (5-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits without recording an out.

NOTES

*Baylor tied a school record with the nine-run comeback as the Bears also did so on May 26, 2001 at Rice (trailed 9-0 and won 11-10).

*Baylor played its longest nine-inning game in school history at 4:16, surpassing the time of 4:12 at Kansas State on April 15, 2012.

*Baylor has won 15 of its last 20 games, 10 of its last 11 and seven straight after going through a stretch of losing eight of 10 games from March 24-April 8.

*Baylor has won 34 or more games for the first time since 2012 (49-17) and 12th time in the last 20 seasons.

*Baylor’s 34-17 record through 51 games is its best since a 40-11 start in 2012.

*Baylor has hit 31 home runs in its last 24 games after hitting 14 homers in its first 26 games of the season.

*Baylor has 45 home runs this season through 51 games, which are 11 more than its season output of 34 in 53 games in 2016. BU has 40 or more homers for the first time since 2012 (46).

*Baylor has won six of its 13 three-game series in 2017 and three of its last four.

*Baylor has finished its home schedule with a .500 record or better (19-9 in 2017) in all 18 seasons at Baylor Ballpark (since 1999) and is 416-191 all-time at the park.

*Baylor leads the all-time series vs. Kansas State 45-25 and 27-6 in Waco.

*Senior first baseman Aaron Dodson has a career-high 21-game on-base streak and seven-game hitting streak as he posted his 15th multi-hit game, 10th multi-RBI game and hit his career-high 10th home run of the season and 20th of his career. He is the first Baylor player with 10 or more home runs in a season since Josh Ludy hit 16 in 2012. He tied a career high with four hits.

*Freshman catcher Shea Langeliers has a season-high 13-game on-base streak and season-high eight-game hitting streak as he registered his team-high-tying 16th multi-hit game and team-high 11th multi-RBI game.

*Junior left fielder Kameron Esthay has a nine-game on-base streak and three-game hitting streak as he had his team-high-tying 16th multi-hit game, eighth multi-RBI game and hit his career-high eighth home run of the season and 16th of his career.

*Senior designated hitter Matt Menard has a seven-game hitting streak.

*Sophomore center fielder Richard Cunningham has a six-game hitting streak as he notched his 13th multi-hit game and hit his career-high-tying fifth home run of the season and 10th of his career. He tied a career high with three hits.

*Sophomore infielder Josh Bissonette has a three-game hitting streak as he notched his 14th multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game.

*Junior JUCO infielder Tucker Cascadden has a three-game hitting streak as he posted his seventh multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game.

*Freshman third baseman Davis Wendzel had his sixth multi-hit game, sixth multi-RBI game and hit his seventh home run.

*Sophomore left fielder T.J. Raguse posted his 12th multi-hit game.

*Junior RHP Joe Heineman has a career-high five-appearance scoreless streak.

STAT OF THE GAME

18 – The amount of unanswered runs Baylor scored from the bottom of the third inning through the bottom of the eighth inning.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“I told the guys that tonight was far from over and to keep having good at-bats and that anything can happen. I told the pitchers you have to hold us, our guys are hitting the ball well, we are going to catch up.” – Head Coach Steve Rodriguez