Severe weather storm warning issued for Mills County

Severe weather storm warning issued for Mills County

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A severe weather storm warning has been issued for Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, and Coryell counties. 

A tornado watch has been issued for Bosque, Hamilton, Hill, Mills, and San Saba counties until 11 p.m. 

