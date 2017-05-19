Waco VA Blind Rehab Unit receives braille flag

The Blind Rehabilitation Center at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will receive a tactile, braille American flag Friday afternoon.

The flag is being donated by the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.

The tactile flag informs the blind of the colors of its stripes and stars, as well as the Pledge of Allegiance in raised print, according to the Waco VA.

