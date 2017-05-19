Four suspects arrested after breaking into CTX middle school

Four people are now in police custody after a break in at Union Grove Middle School in Harker Heights.

This happened shortly after 1:00 on Friday morning after security guards told police they seen people walking in and around the building.

Once Harker Heights police arrived, they set up a perimeter where they discovered a total of 4 people. There were two adults and two juveniles. Two of them were found inside the building, and the other two were found outside in the vehicle they were traveling in. Police said it's unclear if anything was taken from the school but they will learn more as this investigation continues.

Killeen Police and their K-9 unit also also assisted in this arrest, and the four suspects are expected to be charged with burglary of a building after forcing their way inside the school.

This is a developing story we will bring you more details as they become available.

