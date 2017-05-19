Police looking for suspect who stole hearse, dumped body on side of the road

Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.

Police said that a funeral home employee temporarily left the vehicle unattended at a business on Highway 21 when a suspect jumped into the hearse and drove away.

The hearse was transporting a body to the funeral home.

Police said that around 7 a.m., a passerby saw a gurney with a body on the 6000 block of Dick Elliott Rd. The body was brought back to the funeral home.

Police have not located the vehicle or the suspect at this time. The investigation has been turned over to the criminal investigation division and is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

