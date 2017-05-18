Teague ISD school board remains silent on principal's job status

The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
The Teague ISD school board remained silent Thursday afternoon after a taking a vote on the job status of one of its principals.More >>
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mills County, with the main concern being wind and hail.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
