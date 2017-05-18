Teague ISD school board remains silent on principal's job status

The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.

The Teague ISD school board remained silent Thursday afternoon after taking a vote on the job status of one of its principals.

On Monday, News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons was the first to report about an incident that supposedly happened last Friday inside Teague Intermediate School's cafeteria.

Parents of some fourth-grade boys said principal Vickey Little told them to rub their hands on the floor and then lick their fingers as a form of punishment.

The school board held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to hold a budget workshop and discuss "personnel matters," like resignations, employment, student concerns, and parent concerns, according to the school board's website.

School board members met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes. After returning to open session, the school board voted in favor of what Teague ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman recommended during the closed session. It's unclear exactly what he recommended.

School board president Jeff Gonzales said "a personal matter ... it is confidential."

"They say it's personnel, keep it quiet. But our kids have to go to school with this lady. Why aren't we informed of what was happening?" mother Amanda Langley said. "I was hoping to hear the outcome, what they did to her."

Langley said her nine-year-old son, Titus, was one of the fourth-grade boys under Little's watch that Friday in the cafeteria.

"I was mad that she done it and scared to go back to school," Titus said.

Langley, along with some other families, said they just want something done about this situation.

"She needs to be fired. She has no business being around any children at all," grandmother Jennell Robertson said.

In an email Carman sent Simmons Thursday, Carman said neither he nor any of the other school board members would be available for comment. However, he said he would be sending a press release to News Channel 25 on Friday.

