Teague ISD says principal will keep her job after incident

The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.

The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.

On Friday, Teague ISD released a statement that said the principal who told students to rub the floor and lick their fingers received disciplinary action and apologized for the incident.

Vickey Little will remain as Teague Intermediate School Principal.

The district said this in a statement:

Principal Little’s intent was to teach the students a lesson regarding personal hygiene and the importance of washing their hands properly. While those intentions were good, unfortunately she made an error in judgement on her directions to students to convey her message. At no time did she force any students to do anything detrimental to their health.

The school said the incident happened after someone used their fingers to write curse words with feces on a bathroom stall.

On Monday, News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons was the first to report about an incident that supposedly happened last Friday inside Teague Intermediate School's cafeteria.

The school board held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to hold a budget workshop and discuss "personnel matters," like resignations, employment, student concerns, and parent concerns, according to the school board's website.

School board members met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes. After returning to open session, the school board voted in favor of what Teague ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman recommended during the closed session.

"They say it's personnel, keep it quiet. But our kids have to go to school with this lady. Why aren't we informed of what was happening?" mother Amanda Langley said. "I was hoping to hear the outcome, what they did to her."

Langley said her nine-year-old son, Titus, was one of the fourth-grade boys under Little's watch that Friday in the cafeteria.

"I was mad that she done it and scared to go back to school," Titus said.

Langley, along with some other families, said they just want something done about this situation.

"She needs to be fired. She has no business being around any children at all," grandmother Jennell Robertson said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.