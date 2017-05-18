Police: Man suffers from gunshot wound in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Man suffers from gunshot wound in Killeen

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A man suffered from a gunshot wound in Killeen, Thursday night according to Killeen police. 

According to KPD, the man was found on the 2300 block of Hidden Hill at 8:56 p.m. 

Police do not believe the man was shot at the home, but possibly walked to the address. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly