McLennan Highlassies finish fourth at NJCAA National Championshi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Highlassies finish fourth at NJCAA National Championship

The McLennan Highlassies shot 320-326-328-316 – 1,290 this week to finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships at the par-71, 6,109-yard Chateau Elan Resort in Braselton, Georgia.

Daytona State finished in first place with 300-294-296-301 – 1,191, followed by Seminole State in second with 306-296-304-299 – 1,205 and Tyler in third with 320-321-323-319 – 1,283.

Freshmen Makenna Davidson shot 79-80-79-78 – 316 and finished in 17th place.

Other McLennan scores: freshman Tyler Morrison, tied for 21st, 79-80-82-81 – 322; sophomore Caitlin Brown, tied for 24th, 80-84-82-77 – 323; freshman Alejandra Rodriguez, tied for 36th, 83-83-85-80 – 331; freshman Joely Henderson, tied for 43rd, 82-83-86-337 – 337.

Other team scores: Iowa Western, fifth, 330-332-329-329 – 1,320; Redlands, sixth, 336-342-314-334 – 1,326; Rend Lake, seventh, 332-348-321-327 – 1,328; Murray State, eighth, 346-334-324-329 – 1,333; Western Texas, ninth, 341-334-343-332 – 1,350; Mesa, 10th, 339-336-343-340 – 1,358; Des Moines, 11th, 343-332-354-333 – 1,362; Wallace State, 12th, 334-355-342-344 – 1,375; Spartanburg Methodist, 13th, 344-334-357-344 – 1,379; Barton County, 14th, 364-359-342-329 – 1,404; Snead, 15th, 362-357-348-353 – 1,420; Pima 16th, 387-344-354-354 – 1,427; Ancilla, 17th, 393-376-410-387 – 1,566; and Oxford of Emory, 18th, 460-435-315-315 – 1,521.

  • McLennan Highlassies finish fourth at NJCAA National Championship

    McLennan Highlassies finish fourth at NJCAA National Championship

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:18:31 GMT
    The McLennan Highlassies shot 320-326-328-316 – 1,290 this week to finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships at the par-71, 6,109-yard Chateau Elan Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Daytona State finished in first place with 300-294-296-301 – 1,191, followed by Seminole State in second with 306-296-304-299 – 1,205 and Tyler in third with 320-321-323-319 – 1,283. Freshmen Makenna Davidson shot 79-80-79-78 – 316 and finished in 17th place. O...More >>
    The McLennan Highlassies shot 320-326-328-316 – 1,290 this week to finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships at the par-71, 6,109-yard Chateau Elan Resort in Braselton, Georgia. Daytona State finished in first place with 300-294-296-301 – 1,191, followed by Seminole State in second with 306-296-304-299 – 1,205 and Tyler in third with 320-321-323-319 – 1,283. Freshmen Makenna Davidson shot 79-80-79-78 – 316 and finished in 17th place. O...More >>

  • High School softball & baseball playoff scoreboard

    High School softball & baseball playoff scoreboard

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:15:22 GMT

    SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...

    More >>

    SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...

    More >>

  • No. 15 Baylor Softball Kicks Off Waco Regional in NCAA Tournament

    No. 15 Baylor Softball Kicks Off Waco Regional in NCAA Tournament

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:38:56 GMT

    The No. 15-seed Baylor Lady Bears (43-12) kicks off its road back to the Women’s College World Series, hosting the Waco Regional to open play in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, running May 19-21 at Getterman Stadium. The Lady Bears welcome in a stout field of competition, with the 12/11-ranked James Madison Dukes (50-6), Kent State Golden Flashes (32-26), and Oregon State Beavers (28-25) all forming the regional, double-elimination bracket. Tournament play kicks off...

    More >>

    The No. 15-seed Baylor Lady Bears (43-12) kicks off its road back to the Women’s College World Series, hosting the Waco Regional to open play in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, running May 19-21 at Getterman Stadium. The Lady Bears welcome in a stout field of competition, with the 12/11-ranked James Madison Dukes (50-6), Kent State Golden Flashes (32-26), and Oregon State Beavers (28-25) all forming the regional, double-elimination bracket. Tournament play kicks off...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly