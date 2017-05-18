McLennan Highlassies finish fourth at NJCAA National Championship

The McLennan Highlassies shot 320-326-328-316 – 1,290 this week to finish in fourth place at the NJCAA National Championships at the par-71, 6,109-yard Chateau Elan Resort in Braselton, Georgia.



Daytona State finished in first place with 300-294-296-301 – 1,191, followed by Seminole State in second with 306-296-304-299 – 1,205 and Tyler in third with 320-321-323-319 – 1,283.



Freshmen Makenna Davidson shot 79-80-79-78 – 316 and finished in 17th place.



Other McLennan scores: freshman Tyler Morrison, tied for 21st, 79-80-82-81 – 322; sophomore Caitlin Brown, tied for 24th, 80-84-82-77 – 323; freshman Alejandra Rodriguez, tied for 36th, 83-83-85-80 – 331; freshman Joely Henderson, tied for 43rd, 82-83-86-337 – 337.



Other team scores: Iowa Western, fifth, 330-332-329-329 – 1,320; Redlands, sixth, 336-342-314-334 – 1,326; Rend Lake, seventh, 332-348-321-327 – 1,328; Murray State, eighth, 346-334-324-329 – 1,333; Western Texas, ninth, 341-334-343-332 – 1,350; Mesa, 10th, 339-336-343-340 – 1,358; Des Moines, 11th, 343-332-354-333 – 1,362; Wallace State, 12th, 334-355-342-344 – 1,375; Spartanburg Methodist, 13th, 344-334-357-344 – 1,379; Barton County, 14th, 364-359-342-329 – 1,404; Snead, 15th, 362-357-348-353 – 1,420; Pima 16th, 387-344-354-354 – 1,427; Ancilla, 17th, 393-376-410-387 – 1,566; and Oxford of Emory, 18th, 460-435-315-315 – 1,521.