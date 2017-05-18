Highlanders in sixth place going to final round of national tour - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders in sixth place going to final round of national tournament

The McLennan Highlanders are in sixth place with 286-305-299 – 890 going into tomorrow’s final round of the NJCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at the Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City, Kansas.

Indian Hills is in first place with 292-292-288 – 872, followed by Odessa in second with 284-292-297 – 873 and Midland in third with 294-293-292 – 879. Eastern Florida State and Dodge City round out the top five with 294-289-299 – 882 and 295-291-303 – 889, respectively.

Sophomore Kade Miller is leading the Highlanders with 72-74-69 – 215 and is tied for second place.

Other McLennan scores: freshman Judd Tilson, tied for 13th, 71-77-73 – 221; sophomore Ryan Brown, tied for 40th, 72-79-79 – 230; freshman Alex Isakson, tied for 45th, 75-78-78 – 231; and freshman Micah Goulas, tied for 17th, 71-76-DQ – 147. Goulas was disqualified from round for a rules infraction for which Coach Clark took full responsibility.

Other team scores: Iowa Western, seventh, 290-302 302– 894; Western Texas, eighth, 299-302-305 – 906; Spartanburg Methodist, ninth, 289-304-317 – 910; New Mexico, 10th, 297-310-305 – 912; Wallace State, 11th, 302-314-306 – 922; Central Alabama, 12th, 300-304-320 – 924; Hutchinson, 13th, 302-317317-307 – 926; Eastern Arizona, 14th, 303-310-314 – 927; John A. Logan, 15th, 305-321-308 – 934; Garden City, 16th, 312-318-316 – 946; Faulkner State, 17th, 316-320-317 – 953; Scottsdale, 18th, 305-339-238 – 882; Eastern Wyoming, 19th, 313-326-317 – 956; Pima, 20th, 312-328-335 – 975; and Otero, 21st, 238-345-339 – 922.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:18:31 GMT
