TxDOT starts "Click It or Ticket" campaign

Fifteen years ago, the "Click It or Ticket" campaign started, urging Texans to buckle up.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the campaign has resulted in 5,068 fewer traffic fatalities over the course of 15 years.

However, not buckling up is still a problem across Texas. From 2015 to 2016, deaths among people not wearing a seat belt increased nine percent.

"It can happen to anyone at any given time. Unfortunately people have that no fear mentality and we're not trying to put fear into them by giving them a citation. We're trying to change the behavior to understand that these devices could potentially save your life and or your child's life," Charlie Rodriguez, Chief of Police for Texas A&M University Central Texas in Killeen, said.

Nearly 92 percent of people buckle up, but eight percent still don't and that percentage increases at night.

Local law enforcement agencies will step up their efforts to ticket anyone who isn't wearing a seat belt from May 22 to June 4.

