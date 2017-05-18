Baylor Baseball Moves Saturday Game Up for Friday Doubleheader

Baylor baseball moved its Saturday game vs. Kansas State up to Friday for a doubleheader that will start at 2:05 p.m. CT with the finale beginning 45 minutes after the first game on FOX Sports Plus.

The teams will play the series opener Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark. Tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled 2:05 p.m. start will be honored for both games on Friday.