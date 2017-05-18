Texas Rangers Announce 2017 Military Appreciation Nights

The Texas Rangers today announced a series of games at Globe Life Park this season paying tribute to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, the Army will be recognized with the first Military Appreciation Night in the series, featuring pre-game ceremonies and a special ticket offer including a voucher for an Army themed Texas Rangers cap.

Each military branch will be honored with its own night, including pre-game recognitions and ceremonies. A special ticket offer for each night includes a voucher which can be redeemed at Globe Life Park for the Texas Rangers cap themed for that branch.

A limited number of hats are available for each night. Vouchers for the hats will be assigned through the special ticket offer link until the quantity is no longer available.

The Military Appreciation Night Schedule:

Army – Monday, May 29 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (first 1,000 tickets through offer receive voucher)

Air Force – Tuesday, July 4 vs. Boston Red Sox (first 1,000)

Coast Guard – Friday, August 11 vs. Houston Astros (first 400)

Navy – Sunday, September 3 vs. Los Angeles Angels (first 1,000)

Marines – Monday, September 11 vs. Seattle Mariners (first 1,000)

To purchase the special event tickets with the cap voucher, see photos of the hats, and view the complete schedule, visit: texasrangers.com/militarydays.

For more information, please call the Rangers Communication Department at 817-273-5203.