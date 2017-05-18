Texas Rangers Announce 2017 Military Appreciation Nights

In a unanimous vote of the conference's head coaches, Baylor track and field sprinter Maxwell Willis won the Big 12 Outstanding Freshman Award for the 2017 outdoor season, league officials announced Thursday. Willis also earned the same accolade during the indoor season to become just the second Bear to sweep the indoor and outdoor freshman honors (Brandon Couts, 1998). The Upper Marlboro, Md., product is the fourth BU male athlete to capture the outdoor freshman honor, joi...More >>
