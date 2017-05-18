HCSO: Man charged with online solicitation of a minor

A CTX man was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that investigators were speaking with a man from Holland, identified as Paul Anthony Spinn, 28, who believed he had been speaking to a 15-year-old girl from the Hamilton County area.

The investigators said that Spinn sent numerous sexually explicit messages, photographs, and videos to the child.

Spinn traveled to Hamilton to engage the child into sexual intercourse on May 18. Spinn was met by Hamilton County Investigators.

Spinn remains in custody.

