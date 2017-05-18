App to deter distracted driving launches in Waco

A smartphone app that aims to eliminate distracted driving is now available in Waco.

On Thursday, Baylor Scott & White Health announced it is the presenting sponsor of the Safe2Save app.

The app, which was available at Bryan-College Station first, gives drivers points when they don’t engage in distracted driving. They can use those points later for free food at participating restaurants. If someone tries to text and drive while driving a notification pops up warning that person that it can wait.

“Safe2Save’s mission aligns with Baylor Scott & White’s goal to have fewer people seen in our clinics and hospitals due to avoidable crashes,” said Glenn Robinson, president of Baylor Scott &White- Waco Region.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Chief of Surgery Dr. Thomas Goaley said 25 percent from the 5,000 people involved in accidents that go into the emergency room were involved in a distracted driving crash.

“Distracted driving injures not only the driver, but also the passenger and those people who are alongside or even pedestrians in the roadway,” Dr. Goaley said. We see a gamut of injuries from all of those motor vehicle accidents, especially with distracted driving, which includes traumatic brain injuries.”

He added that many people regret being engaged in distracted driving after suffering injuries or having a loved one suffer injuries.

“Unfortunately when that driver or that loved one associated with that driver suffer fatalities, life-threatening injuries, head and neck injuries is too late to repair those injuries that are caused by distracted driving,” Dr. Goaley said.

Owner Safe2Save LLC Marci Corry said studies show that texting and driving makes people 23 times more likely to be in a crash.

“If we can just think of putting our phone in a safe place where we can’t reach them, it’s kind of like putting on a seatbelt. When you get behind the wheel, you pull up the Safe2Save app and start getting all the free food and free smoothies.”

