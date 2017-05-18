Waco police looking for armed robbery suspect

Waco Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of stealing cigarettes, cash and a 40 ounce bottle of beer at the Amigo Food Mart on Speight Ave.

Police said the suspect dressed in all black with a light blue hat and blue shoes pointed a gun at the clerk. He got away with 10 to 15 packs of cigarettes, up to $300 and a beer.

People at a nearby business tried to chase him, but he was able to flee the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

