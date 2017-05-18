Tornado Watch issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tornado Watch issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill Counties

A tornado watch has been issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill Counties until 10 p.m. 

