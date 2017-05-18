Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills County

CENTRAL TEXAS

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mills County, with the main concern being wind and hail. 

A tornado watch was issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill Counties and expired at 10 p.m. 

The tornado watch was extended until 12 a.m. for Hamiliton, Mills, Coryell, and San Saba counties. 

