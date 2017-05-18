Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mills County, with the main concern being wind and hail.

A tornado watch was issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill Counties and expired at 10 p.m.

The tornado watch was extended until 12 a.m. for Hamiliton, Mills, Coryell, and San Saba counties.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.