Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hamilton County until 12 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton County, with the main concern being wind and hail, until 12 a.m.

A tornado warning issued for Mills and Hamilton counties was issued and expired at 11 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued for McLennan, Coryell, Lampasas, San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, and Hill Counties and expired at 10 p.m.

The tornado watch was extended until 12 a.m. for Hamilton, Mills, Coryell, and San Saba counties.

