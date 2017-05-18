CTX Band director resigns after investigation reveals inappropriate relationship

The band director for Rogers ISD high school, who originally was placed on administrative leave, has resigned after a student reported receiving an inappropriate text message that violated district policy.

According to the school district, a student notified the high school’s principal on Friday, May 12, about the text message sent by Christopher Johnston.

The school district’s investigation revealed evidence of an inappropriate relationship involving Johnston.

An investigation is currently underway.

