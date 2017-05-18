CTX band director arrested after investigation reveals inappropriate relationship

The Central Texas band director who resigned after an investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with a student has been arrested, according to jail records.

32-year-old Christopher Johnston was arrested for improper relationship between an educator and a student, a second degree felony on Tuesday.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

The band director for Rogers ISD high school, who originally was placed on administrative leave, resigned after a student reported receiving an inappropriate text message that violated district policy.

According to the school district, a student notified the high school’s principal on Friday, May 12, about the text message sent by Johnston.

The school district’s investigation revealed evidence of an inappropriate relationship involving Johnston.

According to the arrest affidavit, Johnston and the student had sex in a residence in Temple. The incident happened in October of 2014.

The affidavit also said Johnston's former girlfriend said that he had admitted to have sex with two students, but "one was just a one-night stand."

The Temple Police Department is currently investigating.

